Giakoumakis’ goal, 2 assists help Atlanta United force deciding game in best-of-3 series with Crew

ATLANTA (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis had a goal and two assists and Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 4-2 to force a deciding game in the best-of-three series. Atlanta (14-9-12) snapped a four-game winless stretch to continue its MLS playoff run at Columbus (16-10-9) on Sunday — with the winner clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Giakoumakis, who was named the MLS newcomer of the year with 17 goals, opened the scoring in the 38th minute. Giakoumakis was left alone inside the box and headed home Brooks Lennon’s bending cross. Edwin Mosquera and Thiago Almada each scored five-minutes apart late in the second half for a 4-1 lead. Columbus forward Max Arfsten capped the scoring in second-half stoppage time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.