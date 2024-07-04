Giacomo Vrioni scores twice to spark Revolution to 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Giacomo Vrioni scored twice in the first half and the New England Revolution held on for a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United. Vrioni used defender DeJuan Jones’ first assist of the season to find the net in the 11th minute and 19-year-old Noel Buck’s first helper of the campaign in the 45th to give New England (7-11-1) a two-goal lead at halftime. Vrioni has scored five of his seven goals this season in the last four matches. Atlanta United (6-9-6) avoided a shutout when Daniel Ríos scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Defender Ronald Hernández notched his first assist of the season and the second of his four-year career on Ríos’ fourth netter this season.

