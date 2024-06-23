Giacomo Vrioni scores twice, Revolution top Cincinnati 2-1 for fourth straight victory

CINCINNATI (AP) — Giacomo Vrioni scored twice in the first half and the New England Revolution ran their win streak to four with a 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati. Vrioni used an assist from Carles Gil to score in the 21st minute and give New England (6-10-1) a 1-0 lead. Vrioni took passes from Emmanuel Boateng and Gil in the 41st minute and scored his fifth goal of the season to give the Revolution a two-goal lead at halftime. Cincinnati (12-4-3) pulled within a goal when Yamil Asad took a pass from Luciano Acosta in the 65th minute and scored for the first time this season. Midfielder Obinna Nwobodo was tagged with a second yellow card four minutes later, forcing Cincinnati to play a man down from there.

