Ghekiere dominates climb to win the 7th stage in women’s Tour de France

LE GRAND-BORNAND, France (AP) — Justine Ghekiere has won the seventh stage of the women’s Tour de France, a grueling 166-kilometer mountain challenge in the French Alps. Wearing the red polka dot jersey, the Belgian rider launched a decisive attack on the Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt and distanced her rivals to claim a solo victory at Le Grand-Bornand. Kasia Niewiadoma retained the yellow jersey despite finishing fourth.

