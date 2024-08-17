Ghekiere dominates climb to win the 7th stage in women’s Tour de France

By The Associated Press
Justine Ghekiere of Belgium, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Champagnole and finish in Le Grand-Bornand, France, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Dejong]

LE GRAND-BORNAND, France (AP) — Justine Ghekiere has won the seventh stage of the women’s Tour de France, a grueling 166-kilometer mountain challenge in the French Alps. Wearing the red polka dot jersey, the Belgian rider launched a decisive attack on the Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt and distanced her rivals to claim a solo victory at Le Grand-Bornand. Kasia Niewiadoma retained the yellow jersey despite finishing fourth.

