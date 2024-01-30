Ghana soccer federation apologizes to country for Black Stars’ poor Africa Cup campaign

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The Ghana Football Association has apologized for the national team’s poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign and says it will take “the requisite steps” to address the reasons for its failure. Ghana was eliminated in the group stage with just two points from three games after three injury-time goals in two of those matches. The GFA says “we take full responsibility for the disappointment.” The Black Stars have won the title four times but the last of those titles was in 1982.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.