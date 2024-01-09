Ghana newcomer Iñaki Williams eager to make family proud at Africa Cup of Nations

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Spanish-born forward Iñaki Williams had barely played for Ghana when he led its attack at the 2022 World Cup. The Athletic Bilbao forward did not score and Ghana failed to advance from the group stage. Now Williams is eager to show his talents when Ghana plays at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. His parents migrated to Spain before he was born. And he tells The Associated Press that his now deceased grandfather encouraged him to change his sporting allegiance from Spain and play for the Ghana “Black Stars.” He says that his grandfather “will send down all his strength from heaven” to help him play his best.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.