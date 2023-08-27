Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus leaves Ajax to join West Ham in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus has left Ajax to join West Ham in a deal worth a reported $48 million. The 23-year-old Kudus joins holding midfielder Edson Alvarez in moving to the Olympic Stadium from Ajax in this summer’s transfer window and has signed a five-year deal. Kudus scored 19 goals and had seven assists in all competitions for Ajax last season including goals against Liverpool and Napoli in the Champions League. West Ham has also signed center midfielder James Ward-Prowse this summer as the club spends the money collected for selling Declan Rice to Arsenal.

