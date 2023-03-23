Ghana finds late winner vs. Angola in African Cup qualifying

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Antoine Semenyo scored the winning goal in the sixth minute of injury time to see Ghana edge Angola 1-0 in African Cup of Nations qualifying and stay atop its group. Ghana remained unbeaten in the final qualifying stage with two wins and a draw and on course to qualify for next year’s African Cup in Ivory Coast. The result at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi also gave Chris Hughton a wining start as coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.