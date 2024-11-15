Ghana fails to qualify for Africa Cup for the first time since 2004

TALATONA, Angola (AP) — Ghana has failed to reach the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004 after drawing with host Angola 1-1 in qualifying. The Black Stars needed a win on Friday in their penultimate group game to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco next year. Four-time champion Ghana has played in 24 editions of the tournament. Only seven-time champion Egypt and defending champion Ivory Coast have appeared in more. Comoros, Zambia, Mali, and Zimbabwe secured their qualification earlier Friday. Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon clinched their spots on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.