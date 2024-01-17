Ghana coach Hughton to make late decision on Kudus’ fitness for Africa Cup match against Egypt

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ghana coach Chris Hughton says he will leave it to the last possible moment before deciding if star player Mohammed Kudus is fit enough to face Egypt in their potentially decisive Africa Cup of Nations clash on Thursday. The 23-year-old Kudus joined the Ghana squad late after suffering a hamstring injury in West Ham’s 2-0 win at Arsenal in the Premier League on Dec. 28. Hughton says “we have today and tomorrow morning to assess. He has trained the last few days.” Ghana slumped to a surprise 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their Africa Cup opener without Kudus. It leaves the team under pressure for the remainder of its games in Group B. Egypt was held 1-1 by Mozambique in their opening game.

