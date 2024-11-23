Gettman kicks go-ahead FG as Villanova ends Delaware’s FCS-era with a 38-28 win in finale

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Gettman kicked what proved to be the game-winning field goal from 31-yards out midway through the fourth quarter and Brendan Bell added an insurance touchdown a minute later as Villanova pulled away from Delaware in the second half to post a 38-28 victory in the season finale. The Wildcats now have won 17 of their last 19 meetings with the Blue Hens, who played their final regular season game as an FCS-member. Connor Watkins raced 38 yards on a quarterback draw to score the go-ahead touchdown to start the second half. Delaware will join the FBS and join Conference USA for the 2025 season.

