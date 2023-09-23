Gettman kicks Bryant past Princeton in OT; Bulldogs top Tigers 16-13

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Gettman connected on a 38-yard field goal with under two minutes left in regulation, then hit from 37-yards out in overtime to lift Bryant to a 16-13 win over Princeton in a non-conference contest. Princeton took a 13-3 lead to start the fourth quarter after Dareion Murphy scored from 5 yards out, but the Tigers fumbled away their next possession. They got the ball back after Bryant tied the game at 13-13 but were held to a three-and-out and punted with :28 left in regulation.

