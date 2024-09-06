Getting bypassed by US Soccer not on Jesse Marsch’s mind going into Canada’s match vs. Americans

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jesse Marsch has said several times he was unhappy with his treatment by the U.S. Soccer Federation when he interviewed last year before Gregg Berhalter was rehired. That won’t be on Marsch’s mind Saturday when he coaches Canada against the United States in a friendly. Marsch is a 50-year-old Wisconsin native and Princeton graduate who has coached in the Premier League and Bundesliga. He was hired by Canada in May. Berhalter was fired in July after the U.S. was eliminated in the Copa America first round. Mikey Varas is the interim American coach while the USSF negotiates a deal with Mauricio Pochettino.

