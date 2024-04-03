Getafe’s stadium partially closed for 3 games as punishment for fans’ racist insults

MADRID (AP) — Getafe will play the next three home games with part of its stadium closed as punishment for fans racially insulting an opposition player and coach in a Spanish league match at the weekend. The Spanish soccer federation’s disciplinary committee said Wednesday that it had also fined the southern Madrid club 27,000 euros ($29,100). The punishment came after Saturday’s top-tier match against Sevilla had to be briefly paused because of insults targeting Sevilla defender Marcos Acuña and Sevilla coach Quique Sánchez Flores. The stadium sections from where the insults came will be closed for the league matches against Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.