Getafe-Sevilla game marred by racist slurs against Marcos Acuña and coach Sánchez Flores

MADRID (AP) — Getafe’s home game against Sevilla has been paused after fans targeted Sevilla’s Marcos Acuña with racial insults in the Spanish league. Sevilla coach Quique Sánchez Flores says he also was abused racially by supporters of his former club. Referee Javier Iglesias paused the game in the 68th minute when Acuña was insulted by fans, including calling him a “monkey.” Sánchez Flores says his Roma heritage was insulted. Sánchez Flores has coached Getafe on three occasions.

