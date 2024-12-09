Getafe scores early to beat Espanyol and move clear of La Liga drop zone

MADRID (AP) — Getafe has beaten fellow struggler Espanyol 1-0 to move clear of La Liga’s relegation zone. On-loan Real Madrid striker Álvaro Rodriguez got the only goal with a deft header after seven minutes on Monday. The defeat was Espanyol’s sixth consecutive away from home in the league and puts pressure on its coach Manolo González. Espanyol sits third to last. Getafe moves into 15th.

