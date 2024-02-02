Getafe complains to Spanish league that Madrid’s Bellingham allegedly called Greenwood ‘rapist’

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league says that it will look into a complaint filed by Getafe that Real Madrid player Jude Bellingham allegedly called Getafe forward Mason Greenwood a “rapist” during a game. The incident allegedly occurred during Madrid’s 2-0 win at Getafe on Thursday. The league says it will use a lip-reading service to determine what happened and then decide how to proceed. Greenwood joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United in September after the English player left his old club following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors. Neither Real Madrid nor Getafe immediately responded to requests for comment.

