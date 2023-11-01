Getafe and Real Betis score 12 goals each in huge wins over sixth-division clubs in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Getafe and Real Betis have both scored 12 goals against lower-division clubs in the first round of the Copa del Rey. Getafe routed sixth-tier Tardienta 12-0, with Mason Greenwood scoring a goal in each half and Óscar Rodríguez getting a hat trick. Betis trounced sixth-tier Hernan Cortes 12-1, with Willian José finding the net four times and Rodri Sánchez scoring a hat trick. Girona had a much harder time against fourth-division club San Roque de Lepe. It won 2-1 with a goal by Sávio deep into second-half stoppage time. Cadiz defeated fourth-division side Badalona Futur in a penalty shootout.

