Get your popcorn ready: German movie theater chain to screen NFL’s Frankfurt games

Football fans in Germany who couldn’t get tickets for the two NFL games in Frankfurt have a new viewing option. Their local movie theater. The theater chain CinemaxX in partnership with DAZN says it will screen the games at 18 of its locations around Germany. The Kansas City Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 at Deutsche Bank Park and the New England Patriots play the Indianapolis Colts there a week later. Tickets to the games sold out in minutes. The league staged its first-ever regular-season game in Germany last year at Allianz Arena in Munich. The NFL estimates is has 18 million fans in the country.

