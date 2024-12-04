Gervonta “Tank” Davis will return to Brooklyn on March 1 to defend his title against Lamont Roach

NEW YORK (AP) — Gervonta “Tank” Davis is returning to Brooklyn for his next title defense. The WBA lightweight champion will face super featherweight champion Lamont Roach on March 1 at Barclays Center, where he won his first belt. Davis predicted he will knock out his former amateur rival. Davis will be fighting for the first time since knocking out Frank Martin in June. He has stopped his last four opponents, a streak that began with his sixth-round KO of Rolando Romero on May 28, 2022, in his last fight in Brooklyn.

