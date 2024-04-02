Gerry McNamara explains the lure of Siena, and why it was time to leave Syracuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Siena coach Gerry McNamara has been to plenty of games in the arena that the Saints call home. He was on the Syracuse team that won a regional in Albany on its way to the national championship in 2003. He got the first dunk of his college career in a game there in 2004. And he was there Monday night to watch Caitlin Clark and Iowa make the Final Four. McNamara has seen the building when it is rocking and says he took the Siena job after 20 years as a Syracuse player and assistant to bring that excitement back to New York’s Capital Region.

