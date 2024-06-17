Gerrit Cole to make season debut for Yankees on Wednesday against Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) — AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole is scheduled to return to the New York Yankees rotation on Wednesday night to make his season debut against the Baltimore Orioles. Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement on the “Talkin’ Yanks” podcast. Cole, a 33-year-old right-hander, made three minor league injury rehabilitation assignments in his return from nerve inflammation and edema in his right elbow. Cole was a unanimous winner of last year’s AL Cy Young Award after going 15-4 with 222 strikeouts while leading the AL in ERA (2.63) and innings (209).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.