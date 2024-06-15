Gerrit Cole strikes out 10 in Triple-A rehab start and could return to Yankees next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole struck out 10 batters in a Triple-A game, potentially the final step before he returns from an elbow injury and joins New York’s rotation for the first time this season. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner allowed just two hits and an unearned run over 4 1/3 sharp innings for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Rochester, a Washington Nationals affiliate. He threw 46 of his 70 pitches for strikes and did not issue a walk. It was the third minor league rehabilitation start for Cole — the first two came with Double-A Somerset. The right-hander could make his season debut for the Yankees next Wednesday or Thursday at home against Baltimore.

