Gerrit Cole says emotional return from elbow injury in season debut for Yankees was ‘a special game’

By MIKE FITZPATRICK The Associated Press
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pamela Smith]

NEW YORK (AP) — Even without Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees built the best record in the majors through 75 games this season. Now their No. 1 starter is back and eager to pitch in. Returning to the mound from an elbow injury, Cole was charged with two runs over four-plus innings against rival Baltimore in his long-awaited 2024 debut. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner got a no-decision as the Yankees lost 7-6 in 10 innings. New York manager Aaron Boone said Cole was on a limit of 65 pitches. He was pulled after 62, when he gave up Cedric Mullins’ leadoff single in the fifth. The 33-year-old right-hander allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one.

