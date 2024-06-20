Gerrit Cole says emotional return from elbow injury in season debut for Yankees was ‘a special game’

NEW YORK (AP) — Even without Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees built the best record in the majors through 75 games this season. Now their No. 1 starter is back and eager to pitch in. Returning to the mound from an elbow injury, Cole was charged with two runs over four-plus innings against rival Baltimore in his long-awaited 2024 debut. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner got a no-decision as the Yankees lost 7-6 in 10 innings. New York manager Aaron Boone said Cole was on a limit of 65 pitches. He was pulled after 62, when he gave up Cedric Mullins’ leadoff single in the fifth. The 33-year-old right-hander allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one.

