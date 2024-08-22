Gerrit Cole gets second pitch clock violation in four weeks for taking too long in warmups

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole’s 150th career win also featured a second pitch clock violation in four weeks. Before the second inning of Thursday’s 6-0 win over Cleveland, Cole was flagged for a violation by plate umpire Derek Thomas for throwing an extra pitch in warmups. Cole briefly engaged in an animated discussion with Thomas before manager Aaron Boone continued the discussion. Rookie Jhonkensy Noel was not in the batter’s box when Cole was cited, was awarded an automatic ball and drew a three-pitch walk.

