Gerrit Cole could be ready to rejoin New York rotation, though Yankees not ready to commit

BOSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole could be ready to rejoin the New York Yankees rotation after three minor league rehab starts, though the team isn’t yet ready to commit to his return. Cole threw 70 pitches for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester on Friday. The 33-year-old right-hander struck out 10 over 4 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and allowing an unearned run. Cole struck out 19 and walked none over 12 1/3 innings in three minor league rehab outing. He threw 45 pitches in his first outing and 57 in his second, both at Double-A Somerset.

