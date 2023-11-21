Germany’s troubles deepen in 2-0 loss to Austria ahead of hosting Euro 2024. Leroy Sané sent off

VIENNA (AP) — Germany has lost 2-0 to Austria in a friendly to leave next year’s European Championship host in turmoil yet again with less than seven months until the tournament. Germany has won just two of its last 10 games and conceded 22 goals in that time. Coach Julian Nagelsmann was hired in September to replace the fired Hansi Flick and won his first game against the United States the next month but is now winless in three since. Germany created few attacking chances against Austria on its way to a loss which was the latest in a series of recent low points for the former soccer superpower.

