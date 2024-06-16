Germany’s Pavlovic gets new Bayern contract after missing Euro 2024 with illness

By The Associated Press
FILE - Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Bayern Munich at the WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany, on Jan. 27, 2024.Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can to replace Pavlović, who will miss the European Championship because of illness. The German soccer federation said Wednesday June 12, 2024 that Pavlović, the young Bayern Munich midfielder who made his Germany debut in last week’s 0-0 draw with Ukraine, was unable to join the squad for the 2-1 win over Greece, Nagelsmann’s team’s final Euro 2024 warmup.(Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sven Hoppe]

MUNICH (AP) — Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has extended his contract with Bayern Munich through 2029, days after an infection forced him to miss Euro 2024. The 20-year-old Pavlovic has been with Bayern since he was seven and was one of the top performers in an otherwise disappointing season that saw Bayer Leverkusen take the German title. His previous Bayern contract had been due to end in 2027.

