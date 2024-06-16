Germany’s Pavlovic gets new Bayern contract after missing Euro 2024 with illness

MUNICH (AP) — Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has extended his contract with Bayern Munich through 2029, days after an infection forced him to miss Euro 2024. The 20-year-old Pavlovic has been with Bayern since he was seven and was one of the top performers in an otherwise disappointing season that saw Bayer Leverkusen take the German title. His previous Bayern contract had been due to end in 2027.

