Germany’s new coach takes a fresh approach for friendlies against the United States and Mexico

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has showed he wants to make his own mark on the team by calling up three new players and recalling four more for upcoming friendly games against the United States and Mexico. Nagelsmann summoned Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich, Stuttgart midfielder Chris Führich and Union Berlin forward Kevin Behrens for the first time. The 36-year-old Nagelsmann also recalled veteran defender Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, Leipzig defender David Raum and Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Germany will play the United States in Connecticut on Oct. 14 and Mexico in Philadelphia four days later.

