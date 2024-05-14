Germany’s Euro 2024 squad is being leaked. Art venue says Leroy Sané is in

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was supposed to announce his European Championship squad on Thursday but others have been doing it for him instead. They include bakers, singers, entertainers, art venues, and radio stations. The German soccer federation’s decision to “leak” some of Nagelsmann’s choices in a variety of manners has arguably generated more excitement than the confirmed choices themselves. Injured Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané has been announced by the Frankfurter Kunsthalle art exhibition venue, taking to nine altogether the number of players confirmed so far. Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Füllkrug was announced in a radio program, and Stuttgart winger Chris Führich by a Black Forest bakery, and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Robin Koch by YouTube entertainers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.