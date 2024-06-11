Germany’s all-time top scorer Miroslav Klose is Nuremberg’s new coach

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany’s all-time top goal-scorer, Miroslav Klose, is taking over second-division Nuremberg as coach. The club says Klose signed a two-year deal to replace Cristian Fiel, who left to join second-division rival Hertha Berlin last week. It’s Klose’s first job as a head coach in Germany. Klose previously coached Bayern Munich’s youth teams and Austrian first-division team Rheindorf Altach. Klose scored 71 goals in 137 games for Germany.

