Germany’s Aleksandar Pavlović will miss Euro 2024, Emre Can called up to replace him

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can to replace Aleksandar Pavlović. Pavlović is going to miss the European Championship because of illness. The German soccer federation says Pavlović was unable to join the squad for the 2-1 win over Greece in Germany’s final Euro 2024 warmup. Can, who has played 43 games for Germany, will be expected to provide backup for Toni Kroos, Robert Andrich and Pascal Gross. Germany opens Euro 2024 on Friday against Scotland in Munich.

