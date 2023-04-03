Germany women’s team coach Voss-Tecklenburg extends contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - Germany's manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg attends a press conference ahead of the Women Euro 2022 final soccer match against England at Wembley Stadium, in London, on July 30, 2022. The Germany soccer federation on Monday April 3, 2023 has given the national women’s team coach, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, a contract extension before this summer’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino]

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German soccer federation has given a contract extension to national women’s team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg before this summer’s World Cup. The federation says Voss-Tecklenburg and her assistant signed new deals on Monday keeping them in charge until after the 2025 European Championship. Voss-Tecklenburg made 125 appearances as a player for Germany. She took over as interim coach from Horst Hrubesch in 2018. Voss-Tecklenburg led Germany to the European Championship final last year. The World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. Two-time world champion Germany is in a group with Morocco, Colombia and South Korea.

