Germany withdraws soccer jerseys with number 44 because of Nazi symbolism

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation and Adidas have stopped the sale of Germany jerseys with the number 44 because of a resemblance to the logo of the Nazi Party’s notorious SS paramilitary units. The federation says it’s looking for an alternative design for the number 4 together with its apparel partner. The moves to withdraw jerseys with number 44 came after it was pointed out that the two fours together resembled the stylized SS used by the Nazi Party’s Schutzstaffel group. The stylized SS symbol is banned in Germany today. The federation says, “None of the parties involved saw any proximity to Nazi symbolism in the development process of the jersey design.”

