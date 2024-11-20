Germany wins both singles matches to top Canada and reach Davis Cup semifinals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Germany has kept alive its hopes of winning the Davis Cup for the first time in more than three decades by beating Canada in the quarterfinals. Jan-Lennard Struff rallied to defeat Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) and clinch the victory in the second singles match of the tie. Daniel Altmaier had given Germany the first point with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Gabriel Diallo. Germany will next face the Netherlands on Friday for a spot in the final. The Dutch defeated Spain 2-1 on Tuesday. Germany lifted the last of its three Davis Cup trophies in 1993. Canada’s lone title came in 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.