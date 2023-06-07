Germany under-17 national team racially abused on way to winning European title

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A team official says players on the Germany under-17 national team faced racist abuse on social media on their way to winning the European Championship. General manager Joti Chatzialexiou says racist comments on social media made for “unpleasant circumstances” around the team’s run to the European title. Germany beat France on penalties in the final on Friday. Chatzialexiou says the racist comments on social media bothered the players but that the incidents eventually caused them to strengthen their bond as a team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.