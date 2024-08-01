Germany tops Japan to clinch quarterfinal berth in its Olympic women’s basketball debut

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 23 of her 33 points in the first half to help Germany continue a dazzling Olympic debut in women’s basketball, beating Japan 75-64 to clinch a spot in Paris for the quarterfinals. Spain and Serbia grabbed the first quarterfinal berths with wins Wednesday. Other quarterfinal berths on the line Thursday include host nation France, which can clinch its group with a win over Nigeria. The African nation has its own hopes of qualifying, needing both a win and an Australia victory over Canada. The U.S. is chasing an unprecedented eighth straight Olympic gold medal. The Americans need only to beat Belgium to book their spot in Paris.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.