Germany to reshape its sports system after World Cup-winning basketball team defies rankings

HERZOGENRAUCH, Germany (AP) — German politicians have published planned reforms to the country’s sports system. They are seeking to stem a long-term slide down the Olympic medals table. The changes come less than a week after Germany won the Basketball World Cup despite a key government-backed ranking listing the game as having the lowest potential for success of any sport on the Summer Olympic program. That increased calls to rethink the system. The ministers say they will set up a new independent Sports Agency to oversee funding.

