Germany to play Ukraine, Greece in final warmup games for Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will play Ukraine and Greece in its final warmup games before hosting the European Championship. The German soccer federation says the team will face Ukraine in Nuremberg on June 3, and four days later Greece in Mönchengladbach. Both opponents need to get through playoffs to qualify for this summer’s tournament. Ukraine faces Bosnia-Herzegovina and Greece plays Kazakhstan in the playoff semifinals on Thursday. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann says, “We have to prepare for different playing styles and systems. Ukraine and Greece are two strong, passionate teams. We’ve had our difficulties with opponents of this type recently.” Germany first plays France in Lyon on Saturday, then the Netherlands in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.