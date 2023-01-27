Germany to host Belgium for friendly as both teams rebuild

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany will host Belgium for a friendly match in March as both teams look to move on from disappointing group-stage exits at the World Cup. Germany is hosting Peru in Mainz on March 25 for its first game since the World Cup. It then welcomes Belgium in Cologne three days later. Germany is the host of next year’s European Championship so it is playing friendlies while other European teams play qualifiers.

