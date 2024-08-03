PARIS (AP) — Germany, Spain, the U.S. and Canada have advanced to the semifinals in women’s 3×3 basketball at the Paris Olympics. Germany and Spain moved into Monday’s semifinals after finishing in the top two spots at the end of pool play. The defending champion U.S. team and Canada won play-in games Saturday night. The U.S. beat China 21-13, and Canada posted a 21-10 win over Australia. Germany faces Canada in the next round, and Spain takes on the U.S.

