Germany, Spain, the U.S. and Canada advance to semifinals in women’s 3×3 at Paris Games

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Dearica Hamby (5), of the United States, celebrates making the game winning shot with teammate Rhyne Howard (10) after a women's 3x3 basketball play-in game against China during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. The United States won 21-13. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

PARIS (AP) — Germany, Spain, the U.S. and Canada have advanced to the semifinals in women’s 3×3 basketball at the Paris Olympics. Germany and Spain moved into Monday’s semifinals after finishing in the top two spots at the end of pool play. The defending champion U.S. team and Canada won play-in games Saturday night. The U.S. beat China 21-13, and Canada posted a 21-10 win over Australia. Germany faces Canada in the next round, and Spain takes on the U.S.

