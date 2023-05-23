Germany shuts out France 5-0 to clinch spot in quarterfinals at ice hockey world championships

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Germany shut out France 5-0 in its final group game to clinch a place in the quarterfinals at the ice hockey world championship. The Germans finished fourth in Group A and will next face Group B winner Switzerland. Slovakia kept its quarterfinal hopes alive by beating Norway 4-1. Slovakia is tied for fourth in Group B with co-host Latvia, which takes on Switzerland later. The United States and Sweden face off later for the top spot in Group A and co-host Finland plays Denmark. In Group B, Canada takes on the Czech Republic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.