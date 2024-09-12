Germany set to advance to the Davis Cup Finals after a 2-0 win over Chile

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Maximilian Marterer and Yannick Hanfmann eased to straight-set singles victories for a winning 2-0 lead over Chile to all but ensure Germany advances to the Davis Cup Finals in November. In a Group C match on indoor hard courts at Zhuhai, China, Marterer beat Tomas Barrios Vera 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday before Hanfmann defeated Alejandro Tabilo 7-5. 6-4 ahead of a later doubles match. Four groups of teams are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage to be held in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two countries in each four-team group will advance.

