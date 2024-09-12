Germany set to advance to Davis Cup Finals after 3-0 win over Chile

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Germany remains unbeaten in the Davis Cup group stage finals after sweeping aside Chile 3-0 in Zhuhai. On an indoor hard-court, Maximilian Marterer beat Tomas Barrios Vera 6-1, 6-3, then Yannick Hanfmann defeated Alejandro Tabilo 7-5, 6-4 to clinch the tie. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, who have lost only one cup match, took apart Barrios Vera and Matias Soto 6-1, 6-3. Germany was without No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev but has never lost to Chile, which didn’t use an ill Nicolas Jarry. The Germans lead Group C, followed by the United States, Slovakia and Chile. The next tie is U.S. vs. Slovakia on Friday.

