Germany routed 4-1 by Japan in friendly as pressure mounts on coach Hansi Flick

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Germany was jeered by its home crowd as it slumped to a 4-1 loss to Japan to pile yet more pressure on coach Hansi Flick. The German defence allowed Japan a string of chances on the counter in a game that highlighted the lack of progress since a 2-1 loss to Japan played a key role in Germany going out of last year’s World Cup in the group stage. Flick’s team has not won any of its last five games. Germany is hosting the European Championship next year.

