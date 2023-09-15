Germany puts Andreas Rettig in charge of its national soccer teams and youth academy

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation has appointed Andreas Rettig as its new sporting director in charge of all its national teams and youth academy. The federation says Rettig is taking over with immediate effect. It did not say how the appointment will affect Rudi Völler’s position as sporting director of the men’s national team. Rettig is holding a news conference later Friday. Rettig is in effect taking over the position formerly held by Oliver Bierhoff, who agreed to resign as managing director of Germany’s national soccer teams and academy after the men’s team’s first-round exit from the World Cup last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.