Germany player Rüdiger takes legal steps after Ramadan greeting prompts accusation of terror support

BERLIN (AP) — Germany defender Antonio Rüdiger and the German soccer federation are taking legal action against a former tabloid editor for suggesting the player’s Ramadan greeting is a show of support for terrorist group Islamic State. Rüdiger posted on Instagram a photo of himself in a white robe kneeling on a prayer mat while pointing upward with his right index finger. It led to former Bild chief editor Julian Reichelt responding with a series of social media posts accusing the player of “Islamism” and of showing the “ISIS-greeting of Islamists.” The German soccer federation says it has initiated legal proceedings against Reichelt, whom it accused of online hate speech. News agency dpa says Rüdiger’s management has also made a complaint on behalf of the player.

