Germany out to stop Lamine Yamal show in blockbuster Euro 2024 quarterfinal

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is keen to show Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal what happens when things don’t go his way. Albeit without kicking him off the field. Yamal has well and truly burst onto the international scene at the European Championship. The super talent has thrilled the fans, helped drive Spain to the final eight and has been compared to Lionel Messi. And all at the tender age of just 16. But with his tender years comes inexperience and that is what Germany will be targeting in Friday’s eagerly anticipated quarterfinal between the host nation and Spain. Nagelsmann says “he doesn’t have so much experience when things don’t go his way. We’ll see how he reacts then.”

