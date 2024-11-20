Germany optimistic with 2026 World Cup on horizon after a much-improved year

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Twelve months ago Germany was on a run of awful results and seemed on course to struggle when it hosted Euro 2024. Now it’s back among the top teams in Europe, with an eye on the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Germany will end 2024 with 10 victories from its 15 games. In 2023, it won just three and lost six. It’s been a big year for younger players like Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, the “Wusiala” combo expected to shine at the 2026 World Cup.

