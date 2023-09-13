Germany needs to search for a new coach, and fast. Here are some potential candidates.

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Germany needs to act fast in its search for a new coach for its troubled men’s national soccer team. The new coach is expected to be in charge by Oct. 14 when Germany will face the United States in a friendly in Connecticut. And after that there is only eight months to put his stamp on the team before Germany opens the European Championship as host in front of 70,000 spectators in Munich on June 14 next year. There isn’t an obvious successor to Hansi Flick after he was fired following a run of poor results. That could result in Germany’s youngest coach in nearly a century. Or its oldest ever. Or the first foreign coach.

