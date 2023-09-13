Germany needs to search for a new coach, and fast. Here are some potential candidates.

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
FILE - Then head coach Louis van Gaal of the Netherlands applauds prior the start the World Cup group A soccer match between Netherlands and Ecuador in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The German men's soccer team hasn't got an obvious successor to Hansi Flick after he was fired following a run of poor results. That could mean Germany’s youngest coach in nearly a century, or its oldest ever, or even its first foreign coach. Dutch coach Louis van Gaal and former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann are among the favorites to take over.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Germany needs to act fast in its search for a new coach for its troubled men’s national soccer team. The new coach is expected to be in charge by Oct. 14 when Germany will face the United States in a friendly in Connecticut. And after that there is only eight months to put his stamp on the team before Germany opens the European Championship as host in front of 70,000 spectators in Munich on June 14 next year. There isn’t an obvious successor to Hansi Flick after he was fired following a run of poor results. That could result in Germany’s youngest coach in nearly a century. Or its oldest ever. Or the first foreign coach.

